PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to King of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, to extend his best wishes and warm greetings to him and the brotherly people of Jordan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Gaza. King Abdullah praised Pakistan’s support for Palestine and lauded its gesture of sending humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep appreciation for Jordan's efforts, led by King Abdullah himself, for bringing peace in Gaza, ending the violence and ensuring delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance to the innocent Palestinians.

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s strong and enduring bilateral relations with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, across many spheres including defence cooperation.

He reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further enhance bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

The Prime Minister extended a most cordial invitation to King Abdullah to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience. King Abdullah reciprocated and extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Jordan.