PM must be tried under Articles 62, 63 of the Constitution, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2020) PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded action against Prime Minister Imran Khan under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan used his influence over registration of case against Sharif family.

She expressed these views while talking to the reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb had targeted the man who lodged complaint for registration of FIR against PML-N leadership over high treason charges.

“A new diamond has been discovered besides many other “diamonds” which were discovered earlier through a whatsapp call. He himself was a criminal and several FIR were registered against him but he was the complainant of the treason case against PML-N leadership,” said Marriyum.

“ Badar Rasheed Heera. Any shame,” she added.