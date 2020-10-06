UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Must Be Tried Under Articles 62, 63 Of The Constitution, Says Marriyum Aurangzeb

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 03:39 PM

PM must be tried under Articles 62, 63 of the Constitution, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

The PML-N leader says that PM Khan his influence for registration of case against Sharif family.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2020) PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded action against Prime Minister Imran Khan under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan used his influence over registration of case against Sharif family.

She expressed these views while talking to the reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb had targeted the man who lodged complaint for registration of FIR against PML-N leadership over high treason charges.

“A new diamond has been discovered besides many other “diamonds” which were discovered earlier through a whatsapp call. He himself was a criminal and several FIR were registered against him but he was the complainant of the treason case against PML-N leadership,” said Marriyum.

“ Badar Rasheed Heera. Any shame,” she added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Man Criminals FIR Family WhatsApp

Recent Stories

AJK Assembly shows strong reaction on sedition cas ..

26 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $39.08 a barrel M ..

26 minutes ago

Al Ain Farms, first UAE farm to pledge commitment ..

26 minutes ago

EU removes Cayman Islands from tax-haven blacklist ..

2 minutes ago

Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases for 12 straig ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Allows Entry for S. Korean Businessmen Witho ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.