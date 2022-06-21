PM, NA deputy speaker discuss political situation, development works

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here and discussed the overall political situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The prime minister said that the ruling coalition was striving for the country's development as well as the public welfare.

The deputy speaker thanked the prime minister for allocating the funds under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for development works in his constituency.