PM NAEP to strengthen agriculture, livestock sectors in merged areas: Minister

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan Thursday said that PTI led government was strengthening agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors in merged areas under PM National Agriculture Emergency Program to improve the socioeconomic conditions of tribesmen

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan Thursday said that PTI led government was strengthening agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors in merged areas under PM National Agriculture Emergency Program to improve the socioeconomic conditions of tribesmen.

He was addressing the second session regarding development initiatives in merged districts and assessing the level of outreach and access programs held at Govt Degree College Ekkaghund in Mohmand district as a chief guest.

The session was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Mohmand who explained the development initiatives undertaken by the government in the district.

Members of National and Provincial Assemblies, youth, political leaders, civil society, business community, religious scholars, journalists and tribal elders participated in large number.

Provincial Minister Mohibullah Khan said the department of agriculture and livestock was actively pursuing the Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Program (NAEP) in KP.

He said KP's three major livestock programs including Feedlot Fattening Project, Save the Calf and Poverty Alleviation through Poultry Development were launched after its inclusion in NEAP in the province.

Poultry program is being extended to merged areas which would be completed in different phases.

PM poultry initiative is an inclusive program primarily targeting downtrodden and poor segments under which one million poultry birds would be distributed among 166,667 poor households during next four years in KP, he added.

Eggs production had been started by these poultry units in Kohat, Mardan and Swabi districts and the beneficiaries are earning a handsome livelihood.

He said merged areas has a huge potential for trout fish farming due to it's better climate conditions and this would be tapped.

Inspite of 43 percent of the labour force employed in the agriculture sector, he said only Rs40 billion were spent in KP in the agriculture, livestock and poultry sectors during the past 60 years.

The minister said PTI government would spend Rs95 billion on development of these agriculture sectors during its five years.

A modern poultry research centre had been established in Jaba, Mansehra district to conduct research on poultry related diseases and to prepare life saving chickens vaccines.

These programs after completion would increase meat and milk production besides reducing poverty and generate employment opportunities for thousands of tribal youth.