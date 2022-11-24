PM names Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC, Asim Munir as COAS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursdaythat Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff using his constitutional authority.

In a tweet, she said a summary on these appointments has been sent to the President of Pakistan.