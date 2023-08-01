ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Navy.

The Chief of Naval Staff informed the prime minister about the strategy of the local production of weapons and warships for the Pakistan Navy.

He also apprised of the ongoing steps to make Pakistan self-sufficient in terms of defence and acquisition of modern technology under the strategy.