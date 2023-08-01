Open Menu

PM, Naval Chief Discuss Pakistan Navy's Professional Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PM, Naval Chief discuss Pakistan Navy's professional affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Navy.

The Chief of Naval Staff informed the prime minister about the strategy of the local production of weapons and warships for the Pakistan Navy.

He also apprised of the ongoing steps to make Pakistan self-sufficient in terms of defence and acquisition of modern technology under the strategy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Navy Technology

Recent Stories

Our social responsibility to play role in unison f ..

Our social responsibility to play role in unison for country’s economy: COAS

9 minutes ago
 Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas chal ..

Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging formation of full cour ..

41 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agre ..

COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agreement

1 hour ago
 Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

2 hours ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

2 hours ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

3 hours ago
Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

3 hours ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

4 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

4 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan