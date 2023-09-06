PM, Naval Chief visit family of martyred Naval officer for condolence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday visited the family of Lt. Commander Hamza Abid of the Pakistan Navy who was martyred in a helicopter crash in Gwadar.

Accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, the prime minister expressed condolences to the parents and family members of the martyred naval officer.

The father of the martyred officer had also served in the Pakistan Navy.

"We as a nation are indebted to the martyrs," the prime minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in the paradise.