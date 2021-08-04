PM, Nawaz Awan, Amin Aslam discuss plantation drive, climate change

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to PM on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmad were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, matters relating to plantation campaign and climate change were discussed.