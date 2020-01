PM nephew bail plea rejected on coming late to Court

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has rejected Prime Minister nephew Hassan Niazi interim bail plea on coming late therein

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has rejected Prime Minister nephew Hassan Niazi interim bail plea on coming late therein.According to media reports, Court while expressing annoyance remarked " you are coming late despite being a lawyer, law is equal for all.Court has extended interim bail of 9 accused till January 06.