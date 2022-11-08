UrduPoint.com

PM, Netherlands Counterpart Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 07:34 PM

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) ::Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had a meeting with Prime Minister of Netherland Mark Rutte here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which was held during the high-level segment of the Conference of Parties 27 (COP-27), the two leaders discussed the matters of mutual interest.

