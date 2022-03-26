PM never granted any relief, NRO to corrupts: Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not grant any relief or national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), to looters of national money

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not grant any relief or national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), to looters of national money. The opposition was making all out efforts to get NRO from Prime Minister of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel. Opposition has moved no-confidence after refusal of Imran Khan for NRO, he said.

Opposition party leaders could withdraw no-confidence move if PM grants NRO to them, he added. Sheikh Rashid said the PM is going to win no-confidence move because Opposition's tactics has made Imran Khan a popular leader of this country. To a question about announcing early elections, he said the incumbent government should go for early elections after presenting a good budget for public.

Commenting on public meeting called by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in the Federal capital, he said big convoys are arriving Islamabad to attend a historic public meeting.

He said Jamaiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), has got permission to organize public gathering today (Saturday). He said Pakistan Muslim League-N, has announced to hold public meeting on March 28. The minister said that all the Opposition parties are striving hard for NRO but Imran Khan is not showing any flexibility for plunderers of national money.

He said, PM Imran Khan will fight against these parties till the last ball. Expressing optimism, he said the PTI could win 'early elections' with thumping majority by reason of popularity of Imran Khan. In reply to a question about number game in no-confidence move, he said, we have no worries about completing numbers but Opposition should think over it. He claimed that PTI has acquired all required numbers to win no-confidence move.