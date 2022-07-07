UrduPoint.com

PM, New Turkish Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PM, new Turkish ambassador discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here Thursday and discussed the bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interests.

The prime minister felicitated the ambassador on his appointment and extended best wishes to him for a successful term in Pakistan.

He stated that Pakistan-Turkiye fraternal ties were unparalleled in inter-state relations in terms of mutual trust, understanding and mutual support on each other's national causes.

He expressed the hope that during the ambassador's tenure, the bilateral cooperation would be further strengthened, especially in the trade and investment domains.

The prime minister expressed gratitude for Turkiye's steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and reiterated Pakistan's commitment on Turkiye's core interests.

Recalling his visit to Turkiye in June 2022, the prime minister conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the 7th session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Pakistan in September this year.

He also highlighted the significance of 75th anniversary of Pakistan-Turkiye diplomatic relations and underscored the importance of celebrating the milestone in a befitting manner through commemorative events in both the countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Jammu Tayyip Erdogan June September Best

Recent Stories

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even aft ..

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even after a week long closure

2 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson decides to resign

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

2 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

3 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

3 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kas ..

Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali: ISPR

3 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.