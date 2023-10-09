PM, newly appointed naval chief discuss matters of Pak Navy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The newly appointed Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Monday, the PM Office said.

The meeting discussed the administrative and professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Navy.

The prime minister expressed confidence that under the supervision of the new naval chief, the Pakistan Navy would play an effective role in the defence of the country.