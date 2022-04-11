UrduPoint.com

PM Niazi Asks Authorities Concerned To Complete Reorganization Work Of JKLC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 09:36 PM

PM Niazi asks authorities concerned to complete reorganization work of JKLC

Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Monday directed the authorities concerned to complete the re-organization work of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Commission (JKLC) as soon as possible

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Monday directed the authorities concerned to complete the re-organization work of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Commission (JKLC) as soon as possible.

Prime minister Niazi said this while addressing a high-level meeting which was held in connection with reorganization of the Liberation Commission here on Monday, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Liberation Cell Ejaz Hussain Lone, Principal Secretary Ehsan Khalid Kayani and others.

During the meeting a threadbare discussion was held regarding the re-organisation of the institution and the prime minister was given a detailed briefing about the steps that had been taken in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Niazi said the JKLC was set up to promote the Kashmir cause but sadly the institution was turned into a recruitment agency.

He said his government would fulfill its responsibility with regard to the Kashmir cause and the JKLC would play its effective role in exposing Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

"The Liberation Commission will act as an effective and vibrant think tank to highlight the serious human rights violations in occupied Kashmir at global level", the PM said.

It may be recalled here that the decision to revamp the JKLC was taken last month during a high-level meeting, which was chaired by the AJK Prime Minister.

The meeting decided to rename the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell as Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Commission and tasked it tasked with devising effective mechanisms to promote and project the Kashmir cause both at national and international levels.

The LC has also been mandated to hire services of experts and observers with deep insight and knowledge of Kashmir history and international affairs to build a strong narrative on Kashmir keeping in view the fast changing regional and international scenario.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Jammu Tank Shakeel Azad Jammu And Kashmir May National University Government

Recent Stories

Over 80% of Japanese Support Anti-Russian Sanction ..

Over 80% of Japanese Support Anti-Russian Sanctions, 47% Want Them Tightened - P ..

11 minutes ago
 Georgia Takes 'First Step' Toward EU Accession - E ..

Georgia Takes 'First Step' Toward EU Accession - EU Commissioner

11 minutes ago
 Pro-Russia separatists claim control of Mariupol p ..

Pro-Russia separatists claim control of Mariupol port

11 minutes ago
 One wheeling going unnoticed in Rawalpindi

One wheeling going unnoticed in Rawalpindi

13 minutes ago
 PESSI to introduce self-registration scheme for wo ..

PESSI to introduce self-registration scheme for workers

13 minutes ago
 Italy PM in Algeria seeking gas to reduce Russia r ..

Italy PM in Algeria seeking gas to reduce Russia reliance

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.