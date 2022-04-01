The Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) on Friday opened its first Panahgah (shelter home) in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to provide free living and food facility to some 500 persons at a time

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) on Friday opened its first Panahgah (shelter home) in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to provide free living and food facility to some 500 persons at a time.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayum Niazi along with PBM Managing Director Zaheer Abbas inaugurated the Panahgah at Upper Adda in the center of Muzaffarabad city.

Talking to the media, PM Qayum Niazi appreciated the PBM MD for opening the first Panahgah in the AJK.

He said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan wanted to make the country a welfare state, and the Panagah initiative for homeless persons, besides Ehsaas and health cards programmes, was a step to materialize that noble objective.

PM Imran Khan, he said, was committed to uplift the downtrodden people and he was taking different measures to fulfill his promises. He was optimist that Imran Khan would successfully complete his mission, and also come out the ongoing political crisis.

The alliance of opposition parties against PM Imran Khan was artificial and unnatural, he added.

He said the PBM would open more Panahgahs in the AJK. He thanked the PBM managing director for setting up of the regional office of Pakistan Baitul Maal in the AJK.

The AJK prime minister also took round the Panahgah to review the facilities being extended to needy persons and also had a meal with them.