PM Nominates Mirza Muhammad Afridi As Candidate For Deputy Chairman Senate Post: Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:19 PM

PM nominates Mirza Muhammad Afridi as candidate for Deputy Chairman Senate post: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi for the post of Deputy Chairman Senate giving representation to erstwhileFederally Administered Tribal Areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi for the post of Deputy Chairman Senate giving representation to erstwhileFederally Administered Tribal Areas. The minister announced this in a tweet.

Elections for the posts of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate would be held tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

