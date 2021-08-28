UrduPoint.com

PM Not Allow To Give Airports To US : SAPM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 09:48 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not allow to to give the country's airports to the United States

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not allow to to give the country's airports to the United States.

He said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) inherited fragile economy from previous government, adding under the leadership of the prime minister, the government took right decisions to put the country's economy on right track.

He said this while talking to public gathering here.

