PM not to be blackmailed by corrupt opposition: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Faisal Javed on Sunday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has planned public gathering to build pressure on the government for finding a way to end their corruption cases but Prime Minister Imran Khan would not be blackmailed by the opposition's tactics.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition parties could not achieve anything from its futile rallies and there was no threat to the democratic system, adding, the opposition was only endangering lives of people by holding public meetings amid rapid spread of the coronavirus.

He said negative tactics of the PDM leadership could not deter Prime Minister Imran Khan from serving people and raising the country's image abroad.

He added that aim of opposition parties was not to serve the country but to protect their vested interests.

He added that people were fully cognizant of the past of such corrupt leaders and they would not allow them to repeat dark period when the country was led towards a debt trap and the institutions were paralyzed.

Faisal further said that his government's politics is based on moral values and the PTI government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan would not made any compromise on its stance against corruption.

Senator said that PDM parties were playing with the lives of people through ignoring standard operating procedures to curtail corona virus spread.

He said all activities of opposition alliance would be fully monitored and in case of any violation the law would take its course.