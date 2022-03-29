PM not to compromise on independent foreign policy, national security: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not make any compromise on the national interests and the independent foreign policy being pursued by his government

The minister, in a series of tweets, said a "threatening letter" was received just a day before the submission of the no-trust motion in the National Assembly by the "puppets" of the foreign powers.

The Prime Minister had mentioned about the letter while addressing the historic public gathering here at the Parade Ground on March 27.

Farrukh said the people, who had stashed the looted public wealth abroad, had always preferred their personal interests over the national ones. The drone attacks in the past were its prime example, while Asif Ali Zardari's role in the Memogate scandal and Nawaz Sharif's in the Dawn Leaks was an open secret, he added.