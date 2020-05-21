UrduPoint.com
PM Not To Compromise With Any Person Involved In Plundering National Exchequer: Sarwar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:50 AM

PM not to compromise with any person involved in plundering national exchequer: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday said the prime minister would not compromise with any person involved in plundering national exchequer.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had come into power with clear mandate of the people and Imran Khan as a party head would never compromise with corrupt elements.

The minister said across the board accountability would help wipe out menace of corruption from the society. He said no one was above the law in the country.

To a question about sugar report, he said the forensic inquiry report would be presented before the Eidul Fitr. He said the PTI leadership would punish the responsible behind the sugar crisis.

