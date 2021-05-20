PM not to favor NRO to any corrupt element, continue work for accountability, rule of law: Advisor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will never be in favor of granting the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) to any corrupt element and will continue work for accountability to eliminate corruption from society.

The PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan is determined for rule of law in the country, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

The ruling party didn't register any case of corruption against leaders of political parties, he said.

Replying to a question about Jehangir Tareen, he said incumbent government is not granting any favor to Jehangir Tareen. He said that no compromise would be made on accountability process and this was the mandate given by people to PTI government in the last elections. As far as slow pace of work was concerned, he said the cases are pending in courts and we should wait for the decisions. The Advisor said, "We don't want to comment on corruption cases because the courts would decide the matter."