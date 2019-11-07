PM not to resign on demands of JUI-F chief: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not resign on demands of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), chief.

No question about resignation of the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

The leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had left the chief of JUI-F, alone and didn't participate in sit-in launched by Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, here in the Federal capital, he said.

We will conduct local bodies elections in near future on the wish of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, he said.

The local bodies elections would be held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa areas, he added.

In reply to a question about the cases of Nawaz Sharif, the minister said that the political leaders of PPP and PML-N, would have to face the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), cases registered against them on corruption and money laundering charges.