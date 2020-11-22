PM not to spare any corrupt at any cost: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in honesty and supremacy of law and he would not spare any corrupt at any cost.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister was an honest leader as not a single corruption case was surfaced against him during the ongoing tenure of his government.

He said there was no comparison between looters and makers and Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political leader who had all capabilities to uplift the country.

The minister said the government was taking some hard decisions for the bright future of the country and its people.

He said the present government was well aware about inflation but it was making all out efforts to reduce prices of essential commodities of life, adding the previous governments were responsible for all problems of the country.

Shibli said the electricity price was high due to wrong decisions and redundant policies of the previous regimes.

Replying to a question, he said there was need to promote tax culture in the country because no country could progress without increasing its revenue.

He alleged Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party for making mafias strong during their tenures and looted the national wealth ruthlessly but now they were trying to become the well wishers of the poor.

He said they were using different tactics for getting rid of their corruption cases registered against each other during their governments but the present government would not make any compromise over the accountability process of corrupts.

He said the national Currency could be more down if the government did not reduce the current account deficit.