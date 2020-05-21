PM not to spare anyone found involved in corruption, plundering of national kitty: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not spare anyone found involved in corruption or plundering of national kitty.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister had promised the nation to public forensic inquiry report on sugar scandal.

He appreciated the leadership of the incumbent government for fulfilling the promises made with the nation. Commenting on forensic report on sugar scandal, he said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had damaged the institutions regulating the sugar and wheat commodities.

Shahbaz Gill said reforms would be made gradually in all the institutions for enhancing efficiency. He made it clear that those found involved in criminal negligence or lapses in sugar and wheat crisis would be punished as per law.

Appreciating the landmark decision taken today after publishing the inquiry report on sugar crisis, he said, PM had firm believe in drafting of a legislation dealing "conflict of interest" so that in future, no one would dare to mishandle the national institutions.

He said PM had no interest in any business except to streamline the system. He added that PM was working sincerelyfor the welfare of the public.