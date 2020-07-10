PM not to spare those patronizing gangsters for political interests: Haleem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to hold across the board accountability and he would not spare those who were directly or indirectly patronizing gangsters to protect their political interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI was eager to file a petition against the delay in issuance of JIT reports on Uzair Baloch and Nisar Morai.

He said the joint investigation team (JIT) reports were unveiled after four years prolonged delay due to political pressure.

Sheikh said all the former and present political leaders hailing from Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London or any other party would be soon brought to justice for their past misdeeds.

To a question, he said it was an open secret that Lyari gang war king Uzar Baloch had political back by the then ruling party in the province.

"The collusion of criminal ring leader with the then ruling party was well-known," he said and added the recent announcement of the chief justice of Pakistan about the establishment of 120 accountability courts would ensure the real accountability in the country.