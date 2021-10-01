PM offers condolence on death of mother of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed grief over the passing away of the mother of editor-in-chief of Jang Publications, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and grandmother of Geo television CEO Mir Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed grief over the passing away of the mother of editor-in-chief of Jang Publications, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and grandmother of Geo television CEO Mir Ibrahim.

"My prayers and condolences go to the Mir family on the passing of Mir Shakil-ur- Rahman's mother and Mir Ibrahim's grandmother," the prime minister posted on his twitter handle.

The prime minister extended condolences to the Mir family.

Mehmooda Rahman died in Karachi at the age of 95. She was the wife of Mir Khalil-ur- Rahman, the founder of Jang group of publications.