PM offers condolence on demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the residence of Amir Jamiat Ulema e Islam-F Maulana Fazl ur Rehman to offer condolence on the death of Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Expressing his deep grief, the prime minister said that he along with the entire nation shared their sympathies with the bereaved family.

He also paid tribute to the late Mufti for his contributions as a cabinet member.