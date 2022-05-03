PM offers Eid prayer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday offered Eid ul Fitr prayer here at Raiwind.

After the prayer, the prime minister prayed for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of the nation and the country.

The prime minister also exchanged Eid greetings with the people.

Punjab chief minister Hamza Sharif and a large number of members of provincial assembly and people also offered the prayer.