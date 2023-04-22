UrduPoint.com

PM Offers Eid Prayer In Lahore; Prays For Country's Peace, Prosperity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2023 | 09:40 AM

PM offers Eid prayer in Lahore; prays for country's peace, prosperity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday offered the prayer of Eid-ul-Fitr here and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country.

The prime minister mixed up with the people at the mosque and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

The prime minister particularly prayed for the salvation of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, and for the rehabilitation of the quake-hit people of Turkiye and Syria.

Earlier, in his message to the nation on Eid, he advised the people to take care of the needy, poor, destitute, and orphans around them.

He prayed that the blessed moment may bring for every Muslim immense happiness and joy in life.

The prime minister also assured that the coalition government was making persistent effort to put on the people the minimum burden of the difficult economic conditions.

