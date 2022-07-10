PM offers Eid prayers at Jati Umra

RAIWIND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered the Eid ul Azha prayers at his family residence in Jati Umra on Sunday.

The prime minister along with other people prayed for the prosperity of the country and the unity of Muslim community across the globe.

Earlier in his Eid message, he felicitated the nation on the auspicious occasion and called upon the people to pay special attention to the needy and poor to truly realize the spirit of sacrifice.

He also appealed to the general public to strictly follow the precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic while celebrating Eid with their dear ones.