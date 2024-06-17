Open Menu

PM Offers Eid-ul-Azha Prayer At Model Town; Prays For Country's Progress

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PM offers Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Model Town; prays for country's progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday offered the prayer of Eid-ul-Azha here at the Model Town mosque.

The prime minister prayed for peace and progress of the country and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.

Following the prayer, he mixed up with the people there and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

Earlier, in his message to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the prime minister said that the day served as an occasion to unite the people and foster the bonds of brotherhood and fraternity.

“On this day, we pray for our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are bravely facing brutal foreign occupation but remain steadfast in their struggle to achieve their right of self-determination,” he stated.

