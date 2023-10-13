Open Menu

PM Offers Fateha At Graves Of Former President Ghulam Ishaaq Khan, Martyred Sifwat Ghayur

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PM offers fateha at graves of former President Ghulam Ishaaq Khan, martyred Sifwat Ghayur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday offered fateha and laid floral wreath at the grave of former President Ghulam Ishaaq Khan here.

He also offered fateha and laid floral wreath at the grave of former FC commandant, Shaheed Sifwat Ghayur.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of their souls in paradise.

On the occasion a contingent of frontier constabulary presented salute to Shaheed Sifwat Ghayur.

PM Kakar paying tributes to the martyred, commended his services for the nation and the country.

He said Shaheed Sifwat Gharur sacrificed his life for a great cause.

"We are indebted to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of country's security", he added.

