Published October 20, 2023

PM offers Friday prayer at Urumqi's historic Grand Bazar Mosque

URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar offered Friday prayer at the historic Hang Yang Grand Bazar Mosque of Urumqi.

The prime minister prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah.

He specially prayed for the oppressed people of Gaza and for their deliverance from suffering.

He was accompanied by his delegation members including Jalil Abbas Jilani, Sarfaraz Bugti and others.

