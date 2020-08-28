UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Offers Full Support To CM Sindh: Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:23 PM

PM offers full support to CM Sindh: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar has said that the federal government would provide every possible support to Sindh Government in relief activities in the rain hit area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar has said that the Federal government would provide every possible support to Sindh Government in relief activities in the rain hit areas.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has talked to Chief Minister Sindh assuring him of the Center and its institutions' all out help to provide relief activities to the people affected by the torrential rains in the province" he said in a tweet.

The minister said whatever support the Sindh Government would demand, the Center would provide on emergency basis.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Armed Forces active in rescuing flood affectees in ..

12 minutes ago

 

19 minutes ago

Chinese investors Met with PM to Expressed their C ..

21 minutes ago

7th Muharram procession held amid tight security

3 minutes ago

Iran reports 2,115 new COVID-19 cases, 369,911 tot ..

3 minutes ago

KP CM appreciated for approving dualized Tajazai-D ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.