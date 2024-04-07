PM offers Isha prayers, nawafils at Masjid-e-Nabvi

MADINA MUNAWARAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday night offered Isha prayers and nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) here. The prime minister paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

He especially prayed for the progress and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah and the nation. He made special prayers for the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.