PM Office appoints digital media coordinators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Office (Public) appointed Dr Talha Muhammad Younis Al Kashmiri as the Coordinator of Prime Minister for Arab Digital Media.

Waqas Mehmood was appointed as Coordinator of Prime Minister for Digital Media.

Prime Minister Office made both the appointments on honorary basis and in this connectionhad issued the notifications.