PM Office Confirms Summary Received For Appointment Of Top Military Brass

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 10:20 AM

PM Office confirms summary received for appointment of top military brass

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Prime Minister Office on Wednesday confirmed that it had received the summary from the Defence Ministry for the appointment of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

"The PM's Office has received the summary from the Ministry of Defence with a panel of Names for the appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Army Staff," the official Twitter account of the PM Office said.

"The Prime Minister will take a decision on the appointments as per the laid down procedure," it said.

Earlier by midnight, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a tweet had said that General Headquarters (GHQ) had forwarded the summary to the Ministry of Defence for selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of six senior-most Lieutenant Generals.

