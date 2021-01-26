‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just symbolic,’ says Imran Khan

(@fidahassanain)

The Sources say that the federal cabinet has held meeting to deliberate how it can get Rs 5billion as a loan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2021) The federal cabinet on Tuesday decided to mortgage Islamabad Club instead of F- 9 park for issuance of Sukuk bonds.

The cabinet meeting chaired by prime minister Imran Khan discussed political and economic situation of the country in Islamabad. Federal Secretary Finance and other officials were also present there.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked Secretary Finance about mortgaging F- 9 park in mortgage.

“From where suggestion of mortgaging F-9 park has come?,” the PM asked the Secretary Finance as the meeting started. He opposed giving F-9 area park in mortgage even as a token.

“It is public park and it should not given in mortgage even as a token,” the PM was quoted as saying.

The Secretary said that value of the land was considered against issuance of Sukuk bonds in such matters.

“But it is not practical; it is just symbolic,” the secretary explained.

At this, the PM said that the PM Office should be mortgaged as a token if it was not practical.

Imran Khan said that he knew about Sukuk bonds and there would be wrong impression if F-9 area park was mortgaged.

The sources said that the federal government was facing financial issues and the annual budget was also approaching fast. The government, they said, needed money.

“We thought to issue these Sukuk bonds just to correct our past mistakes,” said the PM.

The Secretary Finance said that these were Islamic Sukuk.

The consortium of three banks are all set for issuance of Sukuk bonds. Capital Development Authority has issued No-Objection Certificate (NOC) and the summary has been forwarded by the Finance Ministry to the federal cabinet for approval.

After approval of the summary, the government would be able to get Rs 5 billion as loan.