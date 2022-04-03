UrduPoint.com

PM Office Denies Baseless News Regarding No Confidence Motion

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :A spokesman of Prime Minister Office Saturday categorically denied baseless news on a media channel regarding putting up hurdles before the opposition members in reaching the National Assembly for the no confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

In a statement, the spokesman said the PM House strongly condemned this one-sided propaganda and said the Prime Minister firmly believed in the democratic process and was against any unconstitutional step.

