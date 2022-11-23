UrduPoint.com

PM Office Receives CJCSC,COAS Appointments' Summary: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 10:20 AM

PM office receives CJCSC,COAS appointments' summary: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the summary sent by the Ministry of Defence for the appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Army Staff has been received by the Prime Minister's Office.

In a statement, she said in the summary, a panel of Names has been forwarded for the selection of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of the Army Staff.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will decide on these appointments according to the prescribed procedure, she remarked.

