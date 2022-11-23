UrduPoint.com

PM Office Receives Names For COAS, CJCSC Appointments

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 23, 2022 | 11:42 AM

The PM office said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take a decision on the appointments as per the laid down procedure

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2022) The Prime Minister office has received a summary from the Ministry of Defense with a panel of Names for the appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Army Staff.

Taking to Twitter, the PM office said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take a decision on the appointments as per the laid down procedure.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has confirmed that a summary sent by the Ministry of Defense regarding top level appointments in Pakistan Army has been received by the Prime Minister's office.

In a statement today, she said a panel of names has been sent for appointment to the posts of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of Army Staff.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will decide on these appointments as per the prescribed procedure.

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister Army Twitter Maryam Aurangzeb

More Stories From Pakistan

