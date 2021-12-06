PM Office to host condolence reference for lynched Sri Lankan national Tuesday

UrduPoint.com

A condolence reference would be held at the Prime Minister's Office Tuesday for the Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana who was lynched to death by a mob at a factory in Sialkot Friday

Being held to express solidarity with the bereaved family and the Sri Lankan government and people over the tragic incident, the event would also be attended by the Federal cabinet members, Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, think tanks, academicians, religious scholars and other celebrities.

The condolence reference would also mark the laying of a wreath at the portrait of the slain Sri Lankan national.

At the remembrance ceremony, a certificate of appreciation would also be awarded to Malik Adnan, in recognition of his bravery demonstrated by him to safeguard the victim while risking his own life.

The prime minister, who called the incident, "a day of shame" for Pakistan had also announced to confer national award Tamgha-i-Shujaat to acknowledge his moral courage.

Earlier in the day, the body of the Priyantha Kumara was flown to Colombo with state honours, from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine received the body before it was flown via a Sri Lankan Airlines flight.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka Yasin Joya and representatives of the Punjab Home Department and Sri Lankan High Commission were also present.

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Central Executive Committee (CEC) led by General (r) Naeem Khalid Lodhi also visited the Sri Lankan High Commission to convey their condolences and express solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka.

They conveyed condolence to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, victim's family and the people of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner said "we are happy that government of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken stringent action against the culprits involved in the incident to punish them." This incident will not affect bilateral ties between the two friendly countries," he said.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also visited the Sri Lankan High Commission and assured that the elements responsible for the Sialkot incident would be taken to task and no leniency would be shown in that regard.

Expressing condolences to the victim's family and the people of Sri Lanka, he said Pakistani shared the pain of the grieved family.

