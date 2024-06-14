PM Okays Massive Electricity Tariff Reduction For Industrial Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday approved a massive reduction in electricity tariff for the industrial sector by Rs 10.69 per unit in order to boost production and exports
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday approved a massive reduction in electricity tariff for the industrial sector by Rs 10.69 per unit in order to boost production and exports.
In view of the prime minister's initiative, the new electricity price per unit for the industrial and export sector had now been fixed at Rs 34.99, a PM Office press release said.
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had recommended a reduction of Rs 10.
69 per unit for industries.
"The PM's package, which is expected to provide relief of over Rs 200 billion to the industry, will help bring down the manufacturing cost of the goods making them competitive in the global market," the news release added.
Similarly, the initiative would also help decrease the prices of agriculture commodities.
"The step will likely to spur industrial growth, create new job opportunities, and stimulate economic activity," it said.
