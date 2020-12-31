UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Okays Petrol Price Hike By Rs 2.31 Against OGRA Proposal For Rs 10.68

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:40 PM

PM okays petrol price hike by Rs 2.31 against OGRA proposal for Rs 10.68

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday approved increase of Rs 2.31 and Rs 1.80 in the prices of petrol and diesel, contrary to OGRA's recommendation of Rs 10.68 and Rs 8.37 respectively.

The decision was taken keeping in view the government's priorities for maximum possible steps to provide relief to the masses, a PM Office press release said.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed an increase of Rs 10.68 in petrol price and Rs 8.37 in diesel price but the prime minister rejected the proposal in public interest.

Similarly, the OGRA had proposed increase of kerosene oil price by Rs 10.92 and light diesel by Rs 14.87 which the prime minister reduced to Rs 3.36 and Rs 3.95 respectively.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Price Government

Recent Stories

Police arrested 14 people for taking part in attac ..

2 hours ago

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

2 hours ago

Aldar Properties sells Abu Dhabi Golf Complex incl ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

2 hours ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

2 hours ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.