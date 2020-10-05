PM on its mission to serve people: Sabeen Gull Khan

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sabeen Gull Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to root out corruption and to bring the plundered resources back to the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sabeen Gull Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to root out corruption and to bring the plundered resources back to the country.

Talking to APP here on Monday, she said that serving the people was the mission of the prime minister and he believed that resources should be spent on the people of this country.

She said that unmasking people involved in corruption no matter how influential they may be was a clear indication that PTI government was committed to eliminate corruption.

She said that elected representatives were extending support to the prime minister in fight against corruption with hopes that the era of corruption would never return to the country.

She said that looted wealth that the corrupt elements had stashed abroad would soon be brought back and spent on the welfare of the people of this country.