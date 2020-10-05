UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM On Its Mission To Serve People: Sabeen Gull Khan

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

PM on its mission to serve people: Sabeen Gull Khan

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sabeen Gull Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to root out corruption and to bring the plundered resources back to the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sabeen Gull Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to root out corruption and to bring the plundered resources back to the country.

Talking to APP here on Monday, she said that serving the people was the mission of the prime minister and he believed that resources should be spent on the people of this country.

She said that unmasking people involved in corruption no matter how influential they may be was a clear indication that PTI government was committed to eliminate corruption.

She said that elected representatives were extending support to the prime minister in fight against corruption with hopes that the era of corruption would never return to the country.

She said that looted wealth that the corrupt elements had stashed abroad would soon be brought back and spent on the welfare of the people of this country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Provincial Assembly May Government

Recent Stories

Etisalat and du to roll out special offerings for ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Civil Aviation Day makes us proud: SIAA

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed pays tributes to teachers

1 hour ago

COVID-19 claims 2 more lives, infects 252: Chief M ..

35 seconds ago

China Urges Int'l Community to Support WHO's Effor ..

37 seconds ago

OPCW Offers to Send Experts to Russia to Support I ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.