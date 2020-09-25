PM once again exposes India before world: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to the United Nations, had once again exposed India by highlighting the grave human right abuses, violations of international laws and Geneva conventions, and demographic changes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) following unlawful steps on August 5, 2019 by the Indian government.

He said the prime minister also effectively highlighted the plight and sense of deprivation of 300 million minorities in India under the Hindutwa policy of Modi government.

Talking to a private news channel, the foreign minister said the prime minister apprised the comity of nations about the conversion of Gandhi's India into Hindutwa by the RSS-led BJP government, besides highlighting the issues confronted by the developing nations of the world.

He also pointed out that illicit transfer of money was the main reason of poverty, reduction of foreign reserves and lowering of exchange rate in the under-developed countries,Qureshi said.

Imran Khan, he said, also mentioned the just solution of Afghanistan and Palestine issues. Pakistan had its principled stand on the two-nations theory about Palestine in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Similarly, the prime minister also invited the world's attention towards global impact of climate change and misuse of right of freedom of expression in the name of Islamophobia, the minister said.