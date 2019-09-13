PM once again presented Kashmir issue with courage, bravery: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan once again presented the Kashmir issue before the world with courage and bravery at Muzafarabad.

He said that Modi sarkar had subjected the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris to the worst inhuman torture.

Purpose of Muzafarabad's public meeting was to inform the people of the world about the Indian barbarism on Kashmiris, he added.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan complete solidarity had been expressed with Kashmiris.

He said that due to successful diplomacy of Pakistan, violence on Kashmiri people had been highlighted in the comity of nations.

The CM said, "Pakistan and Kashmir is conjoined twins and Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir, our hearts beat together and will keep supporting Kashmiri brothers."