PM Once Again Vows To Bring Nawaz Sharif Back To Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 33 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:25 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee comprising senior ministers and tasked Foreign Ministry and FIA to take steps for repatriation of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying that he will be brought back to the country at every cost.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to immediate take steps to bring PML-N supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan.

The Federal Cabinet under the chair of Prime Minister Imran khan decided that Nawaz Saharif would be brought back to the county at every cost.

Imran Khan directed Foreign Ministry and the Federal Investigation Agency to take steps for repatriation of Nawaz Sharif. A special committee comprising of the federal minister was also constituted on Nawaz Sharif’s repatriation, the sources said.

“No NRO at any cost,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Nawaz Sharif left the country by staging the drama of his illness. The PM vowed that all legal options would be applied for repatriation of the PML-N Supremo. He stated that that Nawaz Sharif must appear before the courts after coming back to the country.

“Nobody will be pardoned over corruption,” the PM reiterated.

This is for the second time that the federal cabinet has announced to bring Nawaz Sharif back as two months earlier the same decision was made by the government but practically no progress was seen on part of the federal government.

