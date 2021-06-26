PM only brave leader to take bold stance: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only brave leader who took very right and bold stance for not giving bases to the United States (US)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only brave leader who took very right and bold stance for not giving bases to the United States (US).

Talking to a private news channel he recalled none of the political leaders in the past could decide towards right direction for the country and no leader was witnessed who could talk western countries courageously like prime minister Imran Khan.

He criticized that Pakistan Muslim League leader Nawaz Sharif for not talking in favor of the freedom of the Palestinian Muslims, who were facing barbaric acts at the hands of Israeli troops since past many decades, he added.

Replying to a question, he said rather they all were busy in making asserts and construction of towers abroad not focusing on challenges facing by the country at that time. How can they stand with clear stance and sovereignty, he questioned.