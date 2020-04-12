UrduPoint.com
PM Only Concerned About Poor People In Current Situation: Senator

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan Sunday said the whole nation had always trusted on Prime Minister Imran Khan, who in current situation was only concerned about the poor segment of the society.

Talking to ptv, he said the government had initiated a massive cash assistance package for the deserving families to provide relief to them amid coronavirus pandemic.

The senator said,"We may face more difficulties in coming times. The affluent people should come forward and support the government through PM Corona Relief Fund so that low income people can be facilitated.

"He said he was also requesting the overseas Pakistani to participate in the government's efforts as much as possible. Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself monitoring the relief activities to successfully fight with the coronavirus outbreak, he added.

He said the prime minister had established central command and control unit in order to remain in contact with the provinces, who was also visiting the different cities of the provinces and reviewing the performance of the local administrations.

